DT Next Campus: ABE-endorsed Kids MBA prog held at Hindustan Int’l School

CHENNAI: Hindustan International School (HIS) recently hosted the grand finale of its ABE-endorsed Kids MBA programme, a Shark Tank-style event titled Startup Spotlight. The event provided a platform for 13 student teams from the school’s Guindy, Padur, and Karapakkam campuses to present their innovative business ideas to an esteemed panel of industry leaders.

Over 250 students participated in the event, which was held at the Hindustan Auditorium in Guindy. The culmination of the Kids MBA programme showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of young learners. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana (PMYY), a government-driven mission aimed at fostering entrepreneurship among youth in India.

Launched in July 2024 in collaboration with ABE Global Accreditation, UK, the Kids MBA programme offers students aged 11-15 essential business and entrepreneurial skills.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), said that the students demonstrated exceptional prowess in business strategy, delivering solutions that rivalled those of seasoned professionals.