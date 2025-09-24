DT Next Campus: 88 rank holders honoured at HITS convocation

CHENNAI: The 16th convocation of The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) was held at the Bay Range campus. HE Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of Diplomatic Corps (India), graced the event as the chief guest. Rajesh Nambiar -- NASSCOM president, Dr Abraham Varughese- Director, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), DRDO, also participated. The celebration was presided over by Chancellor Dr Anand Jacob Verghese.

More than 2,500 graduating students received their UG, PG degrees and PhDs in multiple streams, including Engineering, Architecture, Law, Management, Basic and applied sciences, liberal arts, Health Science and Hindustan online – CODE. The prizes were awarded to 88 rank holders, underlining their exceptional achievements.

On the occasion, HITS also inaugurated CPSL (Cyber Physical Systems Laboratory), in partnership with iHub - AwaDH, IIT Ropar, National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), DST, Government of India.

The Cyber Physical Systems Laboratory at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science offers hands-on training and research experience for Undergraduate Research Interns & Junior Research Fellows across interdisciplinary areas at the intersection of Agriculture Automation, Information Systems, and Water Treatment Technologies.

The programme is designed to equip students and researchers with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience in developing sustainable, AI-enabled cyber-physical solutions for agriculture and water systems.