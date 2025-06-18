DT Next Campus: 54 receive gold medals at SIST convocation ceremony

CHENNAI: The 34th convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST) was held in the institution's auditorium, with the blessings of Founder Chancellor Dr Jeppiaar.

During the occasion, a total of 4,221 undergraduate students, 817 postgraduate students, and 79 Ph.D scholars proudly received their degrees. Among these graduates, 54 exceptional students were recognised with gold medals, celebrating their exemplary academic performances and dedication to their studies.

The Placement Cell has continued its commitment to creating excellent career opportunities for its students during this academic year as well. Our students were prepared to ensure that they are equipped to satisfy the ever-evolving demands of the industry.

Over 380 companies visited the campus last academic year (2024-25), resulting in 92.74% of our students securing job offers through our campus recruitment program. The average annual salary package offered was Rs 5,70,000, with Amazon leading with a maximum package of Rs 41,20,000.