DT Impact | Toilets reopened at Tiruvallur railway station

CHENNAI: Following a news report published in titled ‘Public flags non-functional toilets at Tiruvallur railway station’, railway officials swung into action and reopened the toilets on Sunday evening.

In a letter issued to authorities, the station manager of Tiruvallur station stated that the rest room located between Platforms 2 and 3 was reopened at 6 pm on Sunday. The letter explained that the facility had been closed on February 28, 2025, as the contractor had failed to pay the required fees.

Railway officials had maintained the facility until June 26, 2025. However, due to repeated disturbances caused by miscreants, the officials were unable to manage the facility.

As a result, the senior section engineer locked the rest room. The station manager further noted that both the old and new waiting halls on Platform 1 had also been closed on October 31, 2025, resulting in the absence of any functioning rest room at the station from October 31 to November 15. Following instructions from the additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) of the Chennai division, the rest room was reopened on Sunday evening.