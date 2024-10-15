DT Impact: Gap at entrance of Little Mount Metro station covered

CHENNAI: Following the news story published on the difficulties faced by the Persons with Disability (PwDs) at the entrance of Little Mount Metro station on October 1, officials have covered the gap in the pathway.

However, PwDs, especially wheelchair users, continue to be concerned about the height of the speed breaker, as it’s a challenge for them to move the wheelchair on a high platform.

“Earlier in the location, bollards were placed, which were removed after request. But, to avoid the speed of the vehicles riding out of the parking lot, the height of the speed breaker was increased. Though we understand the reason to lift the speed breaker, it’s difficult for wheelchair users to navigate,” said a regular commuter.















