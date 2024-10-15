Begin typing your search...

    DT Impact: Gap at entrance of Little Mount Metro station covered

    However, PwDs, especially wheelchair users, continue to be concerned about the height of the speed breaker, as it’s a challenge for them to move the wheelchair on a high platform.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2024 7:19 AM IST
    (L-R) Wheelchair getting stuck in a two-metre gap at one of the entrances to station; A big speed breaker on the pathway towards the lift at St Thomas Mount Metro station

    CHENNAI: Following the news story published on the difficulties faced by the Persons with Disability (PwDs) at the entrance of Little Mount Metro station on October 1, officials have covered the gap in the pathway.

    Also Read: Chennai Citizen Connect: Difficulties persist for differently abled at Little Mount Metro station

    “Earlier in the location, bollards were placed, which were removed after request. But, to avoid the speed of the vehicles riding out of the parking lot, the height of the speed breaker was increased. Though we understand the reason to lift the speed breaker, it’s difficult for wheelchair users to navigate,” said a regular commuter.





