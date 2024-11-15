DT Health: Successful spine surgery done at Kauvery hospital

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old male patient who suffered a double crush complete spinal cord injury due to a severe road traffic accident recovered successfully after a surgical procedure at Kauvery Hospital.

The patient had suffered dislocation of the spine at the T12-L1 levels and osteoligamentous disruption at the L3-L4 level but was managed by a group of doctors led by Dr Dilip Chand Raja, Senior Consultant Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon.

The patient had exhibited a complete loss of sensation below the abdomen and both lower limbs, indicating a severe spinal cord injury with a recovery prognosis of less than 5 per cent. The complexity is compounded by the presence of dislocation and injuries at multiple spinal levels, which diminishes the chances of recovery to almost nil.

Even though there were challenges, the patient started to show signs of improvement around two and a half months post-surgery and eventually regained mobility with the help.