DT Health | Sleep deprivation and stress amplify heart-related risks

CHENNAI: Dr Guru Prasad Sogunuru, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai

Affected by the deadly duo of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are also highly prevalent in younger people, Indians are nearly 10 to 20 years earlier in suffering from heart attacks compared to other nations. Not only heart attacks, but related deaths are also more, leading to gross economic burden due to long disability-adjusted life years.

One of the famous medical studies known as the INTERHEART showed that except for genetic ailments, 80 to 90 per cent of the rest of the heart disease-related risk factors can easily be controlled if taken care of well. Proper monitoring of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels will significantly reduce the risk of heart attack. Avoiding some addictions like smoking and excess alcohol intake is also crucial.

Lifestyle and dietary changes have significantly resulted in obesity and a sedentary life. Lack of proper exercise and significant mental stress are the main elements leading to heart attacks in youngsters even though they don’t have high BP, diabetics, and other conventional risk factors of heart attack.

Individuals need peace of mind, recreation, relaxation, etc. to manage stress either in their personal lives or in their work environment. An equally important thing is physical exercise. In the current gadget-driven world, physical activity and regular exercise are minimal even from childhood, amplifying the risks of heart disease. Regular exercise and mental well-being are essential for a healthy heart to live longer.