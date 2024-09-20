Begin typing your search...

    DT Health: 800 surgeries done at ICAD with success

    On World Aortic Dissection Awareness Day, 10 patients, including families where multiple members were affected, shared their experiences.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2024 2:33 AM GMT
    DT Health: 800 surgeries done at ICAD with success
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Institute of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders (ICAD) at SIMS Hospital has successfully performed more than 800 complex surgeries on aortic aneurysm patients, including Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition that weakens the aorta and increases the risk of life-threatening aortic aneurysms and dissections.

    On World Aortic Dissection Awareness Day, 10 patients, including families where multiple members were affected, shared their experiences.

    Marfan syndrome, a hereditary disorder affecting 1 in 3,000 to 5,000 people, is often associated with tall stature, long limbs, and a predisposition to serious complications. Dr VV Bashi, Director at ICAD, who has performed over 2,000 aortic surgeries, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and specialised care.

    ICADhereditary disorder
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick