DT Health: 800 surgeries done at ICAD with success

CHENNAI: Institute of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders (ICAD) at SIMS Hospital has successfully performed more than 800 complex surgeries on aortic aneurysm patients, including Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition that weakens the aorta and increases the risk of life-threatening aortic aneurysms and dissections.

On World Aortic Dissection Awareness Day, 10 patients, including families where multiple members were affected, shared their experiences.

Marfan syndrome, a hereditary disorder affecting 1 in 3,000 to 5,000 people, is often associated with tall stature, long limbs, and a predisposition to serious complications. Dr VV Bashi, Director at ICAD, who has performed over 2,000 aortic surgeries, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and specialised care.