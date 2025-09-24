DT Campus: VMRF organises hackathon 2025

CHENNAI: The Smart India Hackathon 2025 – Internal Hackathon was successfully conducted at Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (VMRF), Chennai Campus, School of Arts and Science, in the presence of Chancellor Dr AS Ganesan and Dr Anuradha Ganesan.

The presidential address was delivered by the SAS Director, Dr Christianna Singh, who formally launched the proceedings.

A total of 24 teams comprising 144 students from the Undergraduate and Postgraduate departments of Chemistry, Computer Science, Commerce, Business Administration, and Physics participated in the hackathon. Based on the problem statements released on the official SIH-2025 portal, students proposed innovative software and hardware solutions tailored to real-world challenges.

The jury panel appreciated the students’ efforts and provided constructive feedback to help refine their ideas further. This two-day event served as a vibrant platform for showcasing student talent, creativity and collaborative innovation.