DT Next Campus: VIT signs Mou with NITTTR and CREDAI

CHENNAI: VIT Chennai has entered into separate partnerships with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, through the formal signing of MoUs to enhance academic excellence, industry engagement, and sustainable development initiatives through a range of joint activities including research, training, and knowledge exchange.

The MoUs were signed by Dr GV Selvam, Vice President, VIT; Dr Usha Natesan, Director, NITTTR Chennai; and another MoU was signed by A Mohamed Ali, President, CREDAI Chennai. The event was held in the presence of Dr T Thyagarajan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, VIT Chennai; Dr PK Manoharan, Additional Registrar, VIT Chennai; and Dr A Nayeemulla Khan, Dean (Academics), VIT Chennai.