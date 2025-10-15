DT Campus: VIT, Deakin University announce new dual degree programme

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai and Australia’s Deakin University announced the launch of a new dual degree programme in cyber security, enabling ambitious Indian students to earn a B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (cyber security) from VIT Chennai and a Bachelor of Cyber Security (Honours) from Deakin University.

The programme builds on the longstanding partnership of over a decade between Deakin and VIT, reflecting a shared vision to advance higher education outcomes, foster innovation, and enhance accessibility to world-class learning in emerging technology domains.

Through this dual degree, students will begin their studies at VIT Chennai, gaining strong foundations in computer science, network security, and data protection, before progressing to Deakin University, Australia, to complete advanced coursework and research in cybersecurity systems, governance, and digital forensics.

Graduates will emerge with a globally recognised qualification, industry-ready skills, and cross-cultural experience to contribute to the rapidly expanding cybersecurity sector.