DT Campus: JCER, Vayavya Labs ink MoU to foster R&D talent

CHENNAI: Jain College of Engineering and Research (JCER) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vayavya Labs Pvt Ltd to strengthen GenAI/LLM education and foster R&D talent.

As part of this collaboration, JCER also inaugurated the state-of-the-art NVIDIA Computing Centre, offering students hands-on access to high-performing computing, AI/ML experimentation, and DeepTech infrastructure.

Through the MoU, Vayavya Labs will support faculty development, curriculum enhancement, and student training, especially with a focus on AI/ML. The agreement also includes initiatives like guest lectures, mentorship, hackathons, and early real-world project exposure to build an innovation ecosystem in Belagavi. This initiative is intended to directly address the growing skill gap in India’s semiconductor sector.

Speaking at the signing, Dr Prakash K Sonwalkar, Professor and Head, Dept. of CSE (AIML) remarked, “This collaboration with Vayavya Labs is a transformative milestone for JCER. It will enhance our ability to prepare students with industry-relevant skills in semiconductor software and R&D, while also fostering stronger innovation-driven learning.”

Adding to this, Varun Patil, Engineering Manager at Vayavya Labs Pvt Ltd commented, “The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point, and bridging the skill gap is the need of the hour. We see immense potential in India’s youth, and through this partnership, our vision is to elevate their capabilities in DeepTech, preparing the next generation to compete and lead globally.”