DT Next Campus: Good Hope Matriculation Higher Secondary School KG graduation held in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Good Hope Matriculation Higher Secondary School, a new generation school situated in Arumbakkam, which has been in the field of education for more than 5 decades, has celebrated its Kindergarten Graduation-2025 at the school auditorium.

Dr KT Magesh MDS, PhD, FIAOMP, Vice-Principal, Professor and Head in SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, was the chief guest. He honoured the little champs with convocation certificates. Kindergarten students and parents participated in large numbers.

The school also organised various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities such as Colours Day, Fancy Dress Competition, Fruits Day, Deepavali, Christmas, Annual Day, Kids Sports Meet, CTP Day, KG Graduation, Kamarajar birthday, Annual Sports Day, Independence Day, Children’s Day, Teacher’s Day, Talent Expo, Pongal, Onam, Karate, Silambam.