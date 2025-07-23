DT Campus: First convocation of Shiv Nadar varsity held

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University Chennai hosted its first convocation ceremony at the Justice Pratap Singh Auditorium. The event celebrated the

achievements of 404 graduates from across 11 Indian states and 1 union territory.

The proceedings began with a ceremonial academic procession and the invocation, followed by the formal declaration of the Convocation by Chancellor R Srinivasan. Degrees were conferred across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Commerce and Economics.

The graduating batch included a total of 257 students from the School of Engineering, 93 students from the School of Commerce and 41 students from the School of Science and Humanities.

Addressing the Class of 2025, Shikhar Malhotra, Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, “This isn’t just a graduation -- it’s a moment of creation. The Class of 2025 didn’t just study here; they built something extraordinary from the ground up.

As the very first graduating class, they have shaped the spirit, culture, and direction of Shiv Nadar University Chennai in ways that will echo for decades. They placed their trust in a new institution and, in doing so, became the architects of its legacy. Today, they don’t just leave with degrees - they leave as pioneers, changemakers, and ambassadors of the Shiv Nadar vision.”