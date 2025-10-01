DT Campus: Ethiraj College, ALIEEP ink MoU for fostering exchange programmes

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Alabama International Education and Economic Partnership (ALIEEP), US, aimed at fostering student and faculty exchange programmes and expanding higher education opportunities in Alabama.

The ceremony was attended by Ethiraj College Chairman VM Muralitharan, Principal and Secretary Dr S Uma Gowrie, and the visiting Alabama delegation, led by ALLEP's Executive Director, Meesoon Han, and Dr Catherine Wehlburg, President of Athens State University.

This MoU marks the beginning of a strategic academic partnership, creating pathways for global learning, research exposure and cultural collaboration.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Meesoon Han said international exchange and cross-cultural learning are essential in building youth prepared to handle global challenges.

Principal of the Ethiraj College for Women, Gowrie said, "Through this partnership, we aim to create global opportunities for our students and faculty, enhancing their academic and professional horizons. This MoU symbolises a shared commitment between Ethiraj College for Women and ALIEEP to bridge educational ecosystems across continents.”