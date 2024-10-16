Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Western Digital Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
PwD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply.
CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.
Eligibility: PwD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000
Last Date to Apply: November 27
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WDSP1
