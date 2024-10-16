Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Western Digital Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    PwD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply.

    16 Oct 2024
    CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.

    Eligibility: PwD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 27

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WDSP1

    Scholarship ProgrammePWDTransgender
