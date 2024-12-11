DT Campus: Applications open for 'TSDPL Silver Jubilee Programme' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, or Kolkata.

Eligibility: Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma from government-recognised institutes in fields such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. Applicants must have scored at least 50% marks in their Class 10 examination. The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: December 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TSDPL4