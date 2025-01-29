DT Campus: Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfil their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, and 12 general graduation (BCom., BSc., BA, etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS27