    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Dec 2024 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-17 23:30:32  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    CHENNAI: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections

    Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

    Last Date to Apply: January 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS27

