DT Campus | Applications open for SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2024-25; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for overseas education is one of India's largest scholarship programs and an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Indian students under SC and ST categories, pursuing a postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India are eligible. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: Online applications only

