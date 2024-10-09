Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Santoor Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Oct 2024 2:47 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Santoor Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

    Eligibility: Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Applicants must have enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 24,000 per annum

    Last Date to Apply: October 15

    Application mode: Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWS7

    scholarshipSantoor Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick