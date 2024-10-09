DT Campus: Applications open for Santoor Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility: Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Applicants must have enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 24,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: October 15

Application mode: Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWS7