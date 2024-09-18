DT Campus: Applications open for Santoor Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Santoor Programme

Description: Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility: Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Applicants must have: Passed Class 10 from a local government school; Passed Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24. And enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 24,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: September 23, 2024

Application mode: Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWS7