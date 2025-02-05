DT Campus: Applications open for Quad Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Quad Fellowship 2025, initiated by the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). It aims to connect future scientists and technologists from these Quad countries and, starting in 2025, from ten ASEAN member states.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of specific countries including India. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application submission and possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field by August 2025. Students must show a record of exceptional undergraduate academic achievement.

Prizes & Rewards: The fellowship offers a one-time stipend of $40,000 and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: March 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/dtnt/QUFD1