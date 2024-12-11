Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2024 4:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-10 23:21:19  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for Omron Healthcare Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.

    Eligibility: Girl students in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received at least 75% marks in their previous academic year. The applicants' annual family income should be less than Rs 8,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship of Rs 20,000

    Last Date to Apply: January 10, 2025

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/OMHS2

    DT CampusScholarship Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

