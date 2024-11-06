DT Campus: Applications open for Nikon Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2024 8:36 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

    Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIKON12

    DTNEXT Bureau

