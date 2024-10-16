Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Nikon Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photographyrelated courses with a duration of three months or more.
CHENNAI: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from disadvantaged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.
Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income (from all sources) should be less than Rs 6 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1,00,000
Last Date to Apply: October 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIKON12
Next Story