DT Campus: Applications open for Narotam Sekhsaria for Higher Studies Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarships for Higher Studies 2025-26 is a merit-based scholarship initiative of the Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation that aims to provide financial assistance to outstanding Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education at prestigious institutions in India and abroad.

Eligibility: Applicants must be an Indian national residing in India and a graduate from an accredited Indian university. They should be under 30 years of age as on January 31, 2025. They must plan to pursue a postgraduate degree in top-ranking institutions in India or abroad, starting in the Fall 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship offers interest-free loans as financial assistance including mentorship support.

Last Date to Apply: March 17

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NSSP1