    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Muskaan Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

    Eligibility: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

    Last Date to Apply: October 10

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP1

    DTNEXT Bureau

