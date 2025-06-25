DT Campus: Applications open for Mohan T Advani Centennial Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Blue Star Foundation aims at supporting and empowering underprivileged undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in Architecture and Engineering programs at selected private or government colleges across India through their flagship initiative

Eligibility: First and second-year students enrolled in a degree or diploma program in architecture and engineering, such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Electronics Engineering and production Engineering, excluding Civil Engineering. Applicants’ annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1,00,000 or 75% of the annual fees (whichever is less) for engineering and architecture students and Rs 40,000 or 90% of the annual fees (whichever is less) for Diploma students

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BSFS4