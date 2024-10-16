Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Louis Dreyfus AgriScholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions.
CHENNAI: An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000
Last Date to Apply: October 31
Application mode: Online applications only
