DT Campus: Applications open for Louis Dreyfus AgriScholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.

Eligibility: Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DASPL1