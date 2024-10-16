DT Campus: Applications open for Louis Dreyfus AgriScholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2024 10:03 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.

    Eligibility: Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: October 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DASPL1

    scholarshipcollege students
    DTNEXT Bureau

