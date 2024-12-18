DT Campus: Applications open for 'Life's Good Programme' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LGIGS1