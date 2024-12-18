Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for 'Life's Good Programme' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India.

    18 Dec 2024
    DT Campus: Applications open for Lifes Good Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

    Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 for one year

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

