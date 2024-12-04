Begin typing your search...

    Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Dec 2024 5:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-03 23:40:21  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for LIFE’S GOOD Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

    Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimumof 60% marks in their Class 12 examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: For UG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to Rs 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)

    For PG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to Rs 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)

    For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh: UG students will receive Rs 50,000; PG students will receive Rs 1 lakh

    Last Date to Apply: December 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LGIGS2

    DTNEXT Bureau

