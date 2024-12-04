DT Campus: Applications open for 'LIFE’S GOOD' Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimumof 60% marks in their Class 12 examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: For UG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to Rs 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)

For PG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to Rs 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)

For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh: UG students will receive Rs 50,000; PG students will receive Rs 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: December 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LGIGS2