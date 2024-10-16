DT Campus: Applications open for ‘LIFE’S GOOD’ Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India.

Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh. Selections are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prizes & Rewards: For UG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh (whichever is lesser) and for PG students -- 50% of tuition fees or up to Rs 2 lakh (whichever is lesser). UG students will receive Rs 50,000; PG students will receive Rs 1 lakh Last Date to Apply: October 31 Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LGIGS2