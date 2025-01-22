Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for 'LIFE’S GOOD' Programme

    Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jan 2025 9:17 AM IST
    DT Campus: Applications open for LIFE’S GOOD Programme
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

    Eligibility: Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their Class 12 examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 for one year

    Last Date to Apply: January 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LGIGS1

    ScholarshipsLG ElectronicsMeritorious studentsfemale students
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick