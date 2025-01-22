DT Campus: Applications open for JN Tata Endowment Loan for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026

CHENNAI: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing post-graduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad. Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected are eligible to apply afresh. Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: March 7

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT9