Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Intuit Rise Girl Child Education Programme

    Applicants must have secured a minimum of 90% in the previous academic year

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jan 2025 9:16 AM IST
    DT Campus: Applications open for Intuit Rise Girl Child Education Programme
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Intuit India is dedicated to empowering underprivileged girl students from Class 8 through graduation by providing comprehensive educational support.

    Eligibility: Female students from Class 8 to graduation across India who are enrolled and continuing their education are eligible. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 90% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than Rs 3.5 lakh. Children of employees of Intuit India and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 46,305

    Last Date to Apply: February 16

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IRGC4

    ScholarshipsIntuit Indiaeducational support
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick