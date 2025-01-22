Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Intuit Rise Girl Child Education Programme
Applicants must have secured a minimum of 90% in the previous academic year
CHENNAI: Intuit India is dedicated to empowering underprivileged girl students from Class 8 through graduation by providing comprehensive educational support.
Eligibility: Female students from Class 8 to graduation across India who are enrolled and continuing their education are eligible. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 90% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than Rs 3.5 lakh. Children of employees of Intuit India and Buddy4Study are not eligible.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 46,305
Last Date to Apply: February 16
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IRGC4
