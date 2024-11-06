DT Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

Eligibility: Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India. Students must be enrolled in the first year of a 3-year B.Sc Degree (Courses such as Bio-chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, Nursing, Geography, IT, Biology, Computer Science, Forensic Science, etc.); First or 2nd year of B.Tech, MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, Integrated Masters, Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech)

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

Last Date to Apply: November 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ISTS2