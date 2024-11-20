DT Campus: Applications open for HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing a diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Nov 2024 7:55 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

    Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing a diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC54

