DT Campus: Applications open for HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the postgraduate level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, or pursuing a diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC54