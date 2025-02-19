Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus | Applications open for Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025; here is how you can apply

    Male students stepping into Class 7 or 8 and from low-income families are invited to apply for this exam.

    19 Feb 2025
    CHENNAI: The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance examination conducted by the Doon School, in Dehradun of Uttarakhand. Male students stepping into Class 7 or 8 and from low-income families are invited to apply for this exam.

    Eligibility: This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students to be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year are eligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with a scholarship.

    Last Date to Apply: April 15

    Application mode: Offline and online via email at admissions@doonschool.com

