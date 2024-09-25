DT Campus: Applications open for Corteva Agriscience Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: Corteva Agriscience Programme
An initiative of Corteva Agriscience Seeds Pvt. Ltd., this program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing postgraduate, doctoral or undergraduate courses in the area of agriculture, as well as students in Classes 11 and 12 with STEM subjects.
Eligibility: Female students in postgraduate (MBA/M.Sc./M.Tech.), doctoral, or undergraduate courses, as well as for those in Classes 11 and 12 with STEM subjects (government/private schools). The applicant's annual family income must be Rs 6,00,000 or less.
Prizes & Rewards: For PG students: Rs 50,000; For UG students: Rs 25,000; For school students: Rs10,000
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CASP4