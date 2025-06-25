DT Campus: Applications open for Bharti Airtel Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Launched in 2024, the scholarship programme, an initiative of Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders. The students receiving the scholarship shall be called Bharti Scholars.

Eligibility: Confirmed admission in the first year (academic year 2025-2026) of the undergraduate/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF ranked Engineering universities/institutes. (Basis the 2024 list available). Must be a citizen and resident of India and parents’/ guardians’ annual income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the course fee structure of the respective university/institute and are for the full duration of the UG courses, including integrated courses for up to 5 years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria successfully). The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BHRSP2