DT Campus: Applications open for Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship is an Amazon initiative aimed at transforming the lives of academically gifted and financially disadvantaged students, particularly females from across India, by providing access to and support for engineering, computer science, and related professional education.

Eligibility: Open to first-year Indian female students currently enrolled in BE or B.Tech programme in Computer Science or a closely related field. Applicants must be Indian nationals and should have passed their higher secondary examinations (CBSE, ISC, or equivalent) after 2022. Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per annum until graduation and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AFES2