Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Open to first-year Indian female students currently enrolled in BE or B.Tech programme in Computer Science or a closely related field.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2024 7:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-27 01:31:07  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship is an Amazon initiative aimed at transforming the lives of academically gifted and financially disadvantaged students, particularly females from across India, by providing access to and support for engineering, computer science, and related professional education.

    Eligibility: Open to first-year Indian female students currently enrolled in BE or B.Tech programme in Computer Science or a closely related field. Applicants must be Indian nationals and should have passed their higher secondary examinations (CBSE, ISC, or equivalent) after 2022. Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per annum until graduation and other benefits

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AFES2

    DT Campusscholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick