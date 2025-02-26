DT Campus | Application open for 'Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26' ; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    This scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India to pursue their higher education.

    CHENNAI: The Vahani Group offers the Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26 to Class 12 students. This scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India to pursue their higher education.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens currently studying in Class 12 and appearing for the final board examination next year. Applicants must have secured at least 85% marks in Class 10. The applicants annual family income must be less than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: Full tuition fees, stipend, and other benefits.

    Last Date to Apply: December 1

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VAHS1

