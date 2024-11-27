Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Application open for SDEF ‘Smt Shyam Lata Garg’ India scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programmes offered by government or private educational institutions.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2024 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-27 01:21:05  )
    DT Campus: Application open for SDEF ‘Smt Shyam Lata Garg’ India scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: SDEF "Smt. Shyam Lata Garg" India Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

    Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programmes offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in the CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second-year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2,500; a scholarship amount of Rs 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2,501 and 5,000; A scholarship amount of Rs 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7,500; A scholarship amount of Rs 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7,500; Additionally, a scholarship amount of Rs 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.

    Last Date to Apply: December 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEFSL1

    DT CampusScholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick