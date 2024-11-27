DT Campus: Application open for SDEF ‘Smt Shyam Lata Garg’ India scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: SDEF "Smt. Shyam Lata Garg" India Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programmes offered by government or private educational institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 80% in the CBSE board or 70% or above marks in other Boards in Class 12. A CGPA of at least 8.0 for second-year students is a must. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2,500; a scholarship amount of Rs 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2,501 and 5,000; A scholarship amount of Rs 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7,500; A scholarship amount of Rs 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7,500; Additionally, a scholarship amount of Rs 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEFSL1