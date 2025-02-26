DT Campus | Application open for 'Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections' scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections 2025, offered by Inclusive Minds to graduate students, provides hands-on experience in Political Consulting and Campaigns including Policy Research, Political Strategy, and Communications alongside offering world- class education in the UK.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens with a strong hunger and desire to excel beyond expectations. They must demonstrate extreme ownership of their work and be adaptable to a dynamic work environment.

Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 75,000 per month.

Last Date to Apply: March 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NFPE1