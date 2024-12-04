DT Campus: Application open for Kotak Kanya scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations. Applicant’s annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: December 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS3