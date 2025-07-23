DT Campus: Agilisium, SRIHER sign MoU

CHENNAI: Agilisium, a leading autonomous Agentic AI partner to the life sciences industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) to set up the country’s first Agentic AI-Powered Digital Health and Research Centre.

Dedicated to advancing scientific research, healthcare delivery, and academic excellence through AI and GenAI, the Centre will serve as a collaborative hub to drive breakthroughs in precision medicine, digital diagnostics, and data-driven clinical research.

The collaboration aims to harness powerful synergies between clinical expertise and technology innovation to address some of the most critical challenges in modern healthcare.

Agilisium will contribute its deep capabilities in advanced analytics, data science, biostatistics, GenAI, and autonomous Agentic AI, while SRIHER will provide access to rich clinical datasets, domain specialists, and advanced medical facilities and expertise.

A major thrust of the partnership will be on co- developing and publishing high-impact scientific research that spans AI-powered clinical trials, predictive diagnostics, and personalised medicine; efforts that will significantly raise the bar for healthcare and life sciences R&D in India.