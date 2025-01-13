Drunken arrested for sexually harassing patient inside Kilpauk Government Hospital

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a 50-year-old woman undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The man, identified as Sathish from Ranipet, had reportedly come to Chennai in search of work.

The incident occurred late at night when Satish, allegedly in an inebriated condition, entered the women’s ward and sexually harassed the patient.

Upon hearing the woman scream for help, the other patients and hospital staff rushed to her rescue, caught Satish and handed him over to the police.

The police registered a case and arrested him. Further investigation is under way.