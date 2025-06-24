Drunk UP teen held for bid to ply

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Tambaram railway station on Monday after a man entered the cabin of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train stationed at the Tambaram EMU car shed and attempted to operate it.

A group of men from northern India was found consuming liquor near the EMU car shed on the railway premises. In an inebriated condition, one of them entered the loco pilot's cabin, began sounding the horn, and looked for the possibilities to operate the train. Shocked passengers in the nearby area immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The RPF personnel and railway staff rushed to the spot and detained the man, who was identified as Dokra (19) from Uttar Pradesh. His friends, who had been drinking with him, fled the scene as soon as the horn was sounded.

The police said his friends were also from Uttar Pradesh, and all of them are of the same age group. Dokra was arrested, and further investigation is on. The police are also searching for his friends who escaped from the spot.