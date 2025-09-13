Begin typing your search...

    Drunk Metro rail worker falls to death from hostel terrace in Chennai

    The deceased, identified as Jebadelban of Maruthangudi in Sivaganga district, had been staying in a hostel on Appasamy Street, Choolaimedu, while working at the Metro rail construction site in Chetpet.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Sept 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 23-year-old contract worker engaged in the Metro Rail project died after falling from the terrace of his Choolaimedu hostel, allegedly in an inebriated state, late on Thursday night (September 11).

    As per a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Jebadelban of Maruthangudi in Sivaganga district, had been staying in a hostel on Appasamy Street, Choolaimedu, while working at the Metro rail construction site in Chetpet. Police sources said he was known to consume alcohol regularly.

    According to investigations, Jebadelban had returned to the hostel after work and, in an inebriated state, went up to the terrace on the third floor. He reportedly climbed on top of a water tank with his friends and slept there.

    Early in the morning, while trying to get down to use the restroom, he lost balance and fell. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

    The Choolaimedu police have registered a case and are conducting enquiries.

